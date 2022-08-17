Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Lenovo is selling a Thinkpad X13 thin and light laptop with a AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for $932, which is more than $360 off the list price for this laptop.
Or if you’re looking for something a little cheaper, you can pick up Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ convertible with a Core i5-1235U processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage for $720, which is nearly $380 off.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
PCs
- Lenovo ThinkPad X13 w/Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U/16GB/512GB for $932 – Lenovo (coupons XDEAL2022 & BTS2022)
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1235U/16GB/512GB for $720 – Lenovo (coupons YOGABTS & BTS2022)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5″ w/Ryzen 5 4680U/8GB/128GB for $700
Smartphones
- Google Pixel 4 w/64GB for $230 – Woot
- Google Pixel 6 for $499 and up – Amazon
- Google Pixel 6 Pro for $649 and up – Amazon
Charging
- Nektech 60W USB-C wall charger + USB-C charging cable for $23 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Anker PowerPort Nano II 65W USB Type-C wall charger for $35 – Amazon
Other
- Apple TV+ 3-month subscription for free – Best Buy (new or returning subscribers)
- Open Box Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4″ Android tablet 4/64GB + keyboard for $300 – Quick Ship Electronics (via eBay)
- – Best Buy
- Refurb Netgear Nighthawk (RAX20) AX1800 WiFi router for $55 – Newegg (coupon: FLSBVA759)
- PC Gaming Accessories sale – Woot
- Name your price for a bundle of ghost-themed eBooks – StoryBundle