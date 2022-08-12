Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Best Buy’s anniversary sale continues, with deep discounts on hundreds of products including computers, TVs, appliances, and accessories.
Speaking of accessories, Monoprice is offering 15% off sitewide from August 12 -14 when you use the coupon APLUS at checkout. That makes it a good time to stock up on Ethernet, HDMI, or power cables, phone chargers, earbuds or speakers, or any of the many other products the company sells.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Samsung Galaxy Book2 13″ AMOLED convertible w/Core i7-1255U/16GB/512GB for $800 – Best Buy (or $700 for My Best Buy members)
- Dell Inspiron 14 convertible w/Ryzen 7 5825U/16GB/512GB for $750 – Best Buy
- HP 14″ FHD Chromebook convertible w/Core i3-11115G4/8GB/128GB for $399 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 11.6″ convertible w/MT8183/4GB/64GB for $109 – Best Buy
Audio
- Vinyl by Skullcandy true wireless earbuds for $10 – Woot
- Save 33% on selecct JBL Live true wireless earbuds – Amazon
- Beats Studio Buds true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $100 – Amazon
- Save up to 50% on DOSS Bluetooth speakers – Amazon
Other
- Save 15% sitewide – Monoprice (coupon: APLUS)
- Synology DS720+ 2-bay network-attached storage device for $320 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $23 – Woot