Before I started writing about tiny computers for Liliputing I made a living as a radio news reporter, and I still dabble in radio and podcast projects from time to time. So a few years ago I splurged on a Zoom F6 digital audio recorder for use recording interviews and other audio in the field… and then the global COVID-19 pandemic swiftly put a halt to that and I’ve spent the last few years recording interviews over Zoom instead.

Now I’ve started venturing back into the field, and I have to say the Zoom F6 is a pretty nice piece of kit that I’ve used a few times in the past few weeks. But if I were shopping for a new handheld recorder today, I might have considered a Zoom H6 or Tascam Portacapture X8. That’s because the Zoom F6 costs $100 more today than it did a few years ago, while other models have lower list prices… and right now several models are on sale for up to $100 off. This is probably a niche set of items to showcase, but if you’re at all interested in picking up a portable audio recorder for radio, podcast, or music, now’s a pretty good time.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

