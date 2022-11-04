Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Before I started writing about tiny computers for Liliputing I made a living as a radio news reporter, and I still dabble in radio and podcast projects from time to time. So a few years ago I splurged on a Zoom F6 digital audio recorder for use recording interviews and other audio in the field… and then the global COVID-19 pandemic swiftly put a halt to that and I’ve spent the last few years recording interviews over Zoom instead.
Now I’ve started venturing back into the field, and I have to say the Zoom F6 is a pretty nice piece of kit that I’ve used a few times in the past few weeks. But if I were shopping for a new handheld recorder today, I might have considered a Zoom H6 or Tascam Portacapture X8. That’s because the Zoom F6 costs $100 more today than it did a few years ago, while other models have lower list prices… and right now several models are on sale for up to $100 off. This is probably a niche set of items to showcase, but if you’re at all interested in picking up a portable audio recorder for radio, podcast, or music, now’s a pretty good time.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets & eReaders
- Apple iPad 10.2″ (2021) for $298 – Amazon
- Apple iPad Mini (2021) for $400 – Amazon
- Apple iPad Air (2022) for $520 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) for $75 – Amazon
- Select Amazon Fire tablets for up to 50% off – Amazon
- Select Amazon Fire Kids tablets for up to 50% off – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 14.6″ tablet w/S-Pen for $900 and up – Best Buy
- Microsoft Surface Go 2 10.5″ tablet w/Pentium Gold 4425Y for $230 and up – Woot
- Kobo Sage 8″ eReader for $230 – Walmart
Laptops & convertibles
- MSI Prestige 14 Evo laptop w/Core i5-1240P/16GB/512GB for $550 – Newegg
- Acer Spin 3 13″ convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $600 – B&H
- Asus Zenbook Flip S13 4K OLED convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/1TB for $1000 – B&H
- Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 13″ AMOLED convertible w/Core i7-1260P/16GB/512GB for $1000 – Best Buy
Media Streamers
- Roku Express HD media streamer for $18 – Roku
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite (HD) for $20 – Amazon (or $17 for some customers with coupon: STREAM22)
- Chromecast with Google TV (HD) for $20 – Google Store
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $25 – Roku
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $25 – Amazon
- Chromecast with Google TV (4K) for $40 – Google Store
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $40 – Amazon
- Roku Ultra 4K media streamer for $70 – Roku
Wireless audio
- Select Sony wireless headphones & earbuds for up to 42% off – Amazon
- Select JBL wireless headphones & earbuds for up to 50% off – Amazon
- Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $249 – Amazon
Portable audio recorders
- Zoom H5 portable 4-track, 4-input audio recorder for $240 – Sweetwater (or B&H)
- Zoom H6 portable 6-track, 6-input audio recorder for $280 – Sweetwater (or B&H)
- Zoom H8 portable 12-track, 8-input audio recorder for $300 – Sweetwater (or B&H)
- Tascam Portacapture X8 portable 8-track audio recorder w/32-bit float support for $399 – Amazon (or Sweetwater or B&H)