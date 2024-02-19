The ZTE Libero Flip is a smartphone with a 6.9 inch AMOLED display that folds in half like a flip phone, a small circular cover display, and the kind of specs you’d expect from a mid-range phone.

Of course, most foldable phones don’t have mid-range price tags. But it looks like that’s starting to change, because the ZTE Libero Flip has a list price of $420 in Japan, and it’s up for pre-order for just $265 during a promotion ahead of the phone’s February 29th launch in that country.

That makes ZTE’s new phone substantially cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, which sells for $1000 and up or the Motorola Razr 2023 series (which have list prices starting at $700, but are currently on sale for $500 and up).

There’s no word on if or when the ZTE Libero Flip will be available outside of Japan though.

ZTE’s new foldable is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor and features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Its 6.9 inch primary display is a 2790 x 1188 screen, while the cover display is a 1.43 inch, 466 x 466 pixel AMOLED display for notifications, media controls, weather, and other widgets.

Other features include a 4,310 mAh battery, 50MP primary camera, 2MP depth-sensing camera, and 16MP front-facing camera, a fingerprint reader, and support for WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, and 5G.

The phone has a USB Type-C port with support for 33W fast charging, a nano SIM card slot, and eSIM support. It ships with Android 13 software.

The ZTE Libero Flip comes in white, gold, or blue color options, and features an IPX42 design, which means it’s not exactly dustproof or waterproof, but it should offer a little protection from dripping water or dust particles large than 1mm.

via NotebookCheck

