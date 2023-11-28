Most handheld game devices have 16:9 or 4:3 aspect ratio displays, but a handful (pun intended) have 1:1 screens. And now you can add the ZPG A1 Unicorn to that short list.

The A1 Unicorn is an upcoming handheld with a 4 inch, 720 x 720 pixel display positioned between a set of game controllers that includes dual analog sticks, a D-Pad, action buttons and shoulder triggers.

Pricing and detailed specs haven’t been announced yet, but the A1 Unicorn is expected to launch on December 31, so we should get more details by the end of the year.

For now, RetroCN has shared a few promotional images indicating that the handheld will have a 4,500 mAh battery and hall sensor joysticks, and a short promo video shows that handheld should be able to handle emulation of classic game consoles up through at least the PlayStaiton 2 and Nintendo DS.

It looks like the ZPG A1 Unicorn also has USB-C, 3.5mm audio and microSD card ports on the bottom of the console, with power and volume buttons on the top.

There also appear to be stereo speakers below the game controllers, and what looks like a microphone hole to near the top left analog stick, although I suppose that could also be a reset pin or something else.

via Retrododo and NotebookCheck

