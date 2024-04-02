Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The ZPG A1 Unicorn is a handheld game console with an unusual design, thanks to its compact body built around a 4 inch, 720 x 720 pixel square display. Other features include a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and an Android-based operating system.

First unveiled in November, the A1 Unicorn went on sale in China on December 31 for $125 and up, and now it’s available for purchase from AliExpress for about $220.

Keep in mind that there are a few inconsistencies on that product page though: AliExpress shows estimated delivery dates of mid-April, but the product description says it will actually be delivered in mid-May. And the tech specs describe the screen as having a 1280 x 720 pixel resolution, but that’s not true.

So you might want to wait to see if those issues are fixed and/or if any other retailers start taking orders before spending money on the A1 Unicorn, but since it already launched in China several months ago, it’s not surprising to see sellers beginning to sell it to customers in other countries.

While the $220 price tag makes this handheld a bit more expensive than some other models, it basically combines the specs of a mid-range Android smartphone with a compact design and that square display, which is an IPS LCD screen with 255 pixels per inch.

The Helio G99 processor feature two ARM Cortex-A76 Performance CPU cores at up to 2.2 GHz, six Cortex-A55 cores with speeds up to 2 GHz, and Mali-G57 MC2 graphics. It should be able to handle most native Android games, as well as emulation for older game consoles (the chip can reportedly handle some PS2 titles).

There’s also a fan inside the case to keep the system from overheating during gameplay, and the A1 Unicorn features a 4,500 mAh battery and support for 18W charging.

Its game controllers include dual analog sticks, a D-Pad, shoulder triggers, and action buttons. And there’s also a six-axis gyroscope for motion controls. There’s a built-in speaker as well as a headphone jack, USB-C port, and microSD card reader on the bottom.

The ZPG A1 Unicorn has a plastic body that comes in three color options: white, transparent purple, or transparent black. The whole thing weighs 250 grams (less than 9 ounces).

via NotebookCheck

