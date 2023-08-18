Zotac is updating its Magnus E line of compact desktop computers with two new models. One is the Magnus One ERP74070W, which sports a desktop-class Intel Core i7-13700 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics with 12GB of GDDR6X memory. And while that models is small by gaming desktop standards, it’s rather large for a mini PC, measuring 266 x 249 x 126 (10.5″ x 10″ x 5″).

But folks looking for a lot of horsepower in an even smaller package may want to keep an eye on the Zotac Magnus EN374070C, which is a 210 x 203 x 62mm (8.3″ x 8″ x 2.5″) system with the guts of a gaming laptop, including a Core i7-13700HX processor and RTX 4070 mobile GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 memory.

While the size difference may not look that big on paper, Zotac says the Magnus One has an internal volume of 8.3 liters, while the Magnus EN374070C is just a 2.6L machine that should take up a lot less space on your desk while offering CPU performance that’s pretty close to what you’d get from the larger model.

That said, the Magnus One has a higher-power graphics card, support for faster memory, more displays, and room for up to three storage devices rather than just two.

Here’s a run-down of how the two systems compare:

Magnus One ERP74070W Magnus EN374070C Dimensions 266 x 126 x 249mm

8.3 liter volume 210 x 203 x 62mm

2.6 liter volume Processor Intel Core i7-13700H

16-cores, 24 threads

Up to 5.2 GHz

65W Intel Core i7-13700HX

16-cores, 24 threads

Up to 5 GHz

55W Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070

12GB GDDR6X

192-bit NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 mobile

8GB GDDR6

128-bit

Up to 115 watts RAM 2 x DDR5-5600/5200 SODIMM slots

Up to 64GB total 2 x DDR5-4800 SODIMM slots

Up to 64GB total Storage 1 x M.2 2242/2280 slot for PCIe 4.0 storage

1 x M.2 2242/2280/22110 slot for PCIe 4.0 storage

1 x 2.5″ SATA 3 drive bay 2 x M.2 2230/2242/2280/22110 slots for PCIe 4.0 storage Ports 1 x HDMI (4K/120Hz or 8K/60 Hz)

1 x HDMI 1.4 (4K/30Hz)

3 x DisplayPort 1.4a (8K/60Hz)

4 x USB 3.1 Type-A

3 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x USB 3.0 Type-C

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet

1 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x SD card reader 1 x HDMI (4K/120Hz or 8K/60 Hz)

2 x DisplayPort 1.4a (8K/60Hz)

5 x USB 3.1

2 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet

1 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x SD card reader Wireless WiFi 6 (AX1650)

Bluetooth 5.2 WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 Power 500W power supply 330W power supply Cooling Fan + heat sink Fan + heat sink

All models are available in a choice of Barebones or Windows configurations (the Windows models come with 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and Windows pre-installed while the barebones versions… don’t).

The Magnus One series also comes with a choice of a black or white chassis, while the EN374070C only comes in black.

