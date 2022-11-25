Zotac sells a line of compact, fanless desktop computers under the ZBOX C Series brand. And while the case designs haven’t changed much in years, Zotac does tend to upgrade the hardware inside the chassis regularly.

This year’s refresh brings support 12th-gen, 28-watt Intel Core P-series processor options.

More specifically, Zotac has unveiled three models:

Aside from the processors, all three models are pretty similar. They all feature 204 x 129 x 68mm (8″ x 5.1″ x 2.7″) cases with plenty of ventilation, a decent number of ports, room for an M.2 2242 SSD and/or a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSSD, and a 65-watt USB-C power supply.

What’s a little disappointing are some of the specs that haven’t changed much since last year’s model. For example, WiFi capabilities still top out at WiFi 5, which seems odd for a 2022 computer that sips with a 12th-gen Intel Core processor. And while there are two SODIMM slots with support for up to 64GB of memory, the computer only supports DDR4-3200 or DDR4-2666 RAM.

At least Zotac has upgraded the wired networking capabilities. There are still two Ethernet ports, but now one of them supports 2.5 Gbps speeds, while the other is a Gigabit Ethernet port (the previous-gen had two Gigabit Ethernet ports).

Other ports include:

1 x HDMI 2.0b

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x Thunderbolt 4

4 x USB 3.1 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x microSD card reader

1 x 3.5mm mic input

1 x 3.5mm audio output

Zotac hasn’t announced pricing or availability details yet.

