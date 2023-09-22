The Zotac ZBOX QRP7N3500 is a computer that packs the guts of a mobile workstation into the body of a small desktop PC.

It’s powered by a 55-watt, 16-core, 24-thread Intel Core i7-13700HX processor and features an NVIDIA RTX 3500 GPU with 12GB of GDDR6 memory, support for up to 64GB of RAM, and support for up to two SSDs. And all that fits inside a chassis that measures 210 x 203 x 62mm (8.3″ x 8″ x 2.5″).

Of course, it takes a fair amount of horsepower to keep those components going, so this isn’t exactly a fanless or silent computer. It has a heatsink plus fan for active cooling and comes with a 330W power supply.

The system has two SODIMM slots for DDR5-4800 memory and two M.2 2280 slots, one with support for PCIe 4.0 x4NVMe solid state drives, and a second with support for PCIe 4.0 NVMe or SATA SSDs.

Ports include:

2 x HDMI 2.1

2 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x Thunderbolt 4

5 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x Killer 2.5 GbE Ethernet

1 x microSDXC card reader

1 x 3.5mm mic input

1 x 3.5mm audio out

There’s also a wireless card with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connectivity and users can attach two optional WiFi antennas to the back of the computer

Zotac says the computer supports up to a 120 Hz 4K HDR display or an 8K HDR display and 60 Hz, and supports variable refresh rates.

So far the only model of the computer listed at the Zotac website is a barebones configuration that ships without memory, storage, or an operating system. But it’s possible we could see preconfigured models in the future, as well as systems with different processor and graphics options, as the promotional materials refer to chips with “up to 16 cores.”

Pricing and availability haven’t been announced yet.

