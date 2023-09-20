Zotac’s new ZBOX Edge MI668 is a compact desktop computer that measures 149.5 x 149.5 x 28.5mm (5.9″ x 5.9″ x 1.1″). But it packs a lot of power into a small package, with a 28-watt Intel Core i7-1360P processor and support for up to 64GB of DDR5 memory.

The company is also introducing a new ZBOX Edge MI648 model which is similar in most respects, but has an Intel Core i5-1340P processor and, presumably, a lower price tag. But Zotac hasn’t announced pricing and availability details for either model yet.

Both of the little computers feature two SODIMM slots with support for DDR5 5200 MHz or 4800 MHz memory, two M.2 slots for storage (one is an M.2 2280 slot with support for PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs, while the other is a PCIe 3.0 M.2 2242 slot for a SATA SSD), and support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

Ports include:

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x Thunderbolt 4 (with DisplayPort Alt Mode)

3 x USB 3.1 Type-A

1 x USB 3.1 Type-C

2 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

While the computer has a fan for active cooling, there’s a honeycomb-style vent covering the top and sides of the chassis to aid in heat dissipation, and the company says the computer is “whisper quiet,” although fan noise levels will probably vary depending on the tasks you’re using the computer for.

If you want a truly silent computer, Zotac also just introduced a new ZBOX Edge CI343 fanless PC. But with a 6-watt Intel Processor N100 chip, it won’t deliver the same level of performance as these new Zotac M series systems.

