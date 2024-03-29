The Zotac ZBOX edge MA762 is a mini PC that measures 149.5 x 149.5 x 28.5mm (5.9″ x 5.9″ x 1.1″) and features the kind of hardware you’d expect to find in a decent gaming laptop… except for the discrete graphics.

Under the hood, this little computer has an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor, support for up to 64GB of DDR5-5600 memory, and support for an M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe SSD.

At the heart of the system is an AMD processor with 8 Zen 4 CPU cores and AMD Radeon 780M integrated graphics with 12 RDNA 3 GPU cores. There’s also a Ryzen AI neural processing unit for up to 10 TOPS of hardware-accelerated AI performance.

There’s a fan and heatsink to help dissipate heat in this little computer that has an internal volume of just 0.64 liters. And the system comes with a VESA mount bracket that lets you affix the computer to the back of a display or mount it on a wall or under a desk, among other places.

The computer supports WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 and support for up to three 4K displays. Its ports include:

1 x USB4 Type-C (w/DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode)

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

3 x USB 3.2 Type-A

2 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

The ZBOX edge MA762 comes with a 19V/65W power adapter. Zotac hasn’t announced pricing or availability yet.

press release

