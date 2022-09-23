The Zotac ZBOX edge CI342 is a compact, passively cooled desktop computer that measures about 5.8″ x 5.8″ x 1.3″ and comes with a VESA mount bracket that makes it easy to attach to the back of a display or a wall mount.

Powered by a 6.5 watt Intel Pentium N6415 “Elkhart Lake” processor, the little computer isn’t exactly a speed demon. But the ZBOX edge CI342 supports up to 32GB of RAM and features Intel UHD graphics with support for up to two 4K displays. And it’s a fanless computer, which means it shouldn’t make any noise at all.

Zotac hasn’t announced pricing or availability details yet, but FanlessTech noticed that Zotac recently added information about two ZBOX Edge CI342 configurations to its website: a barebones model and a Windows 11 Pro model (which comes with 4GB of RAM, a 128GB SATA SSD, and Windows 11 Pro pre-installed).

The mini PC is also nearly identical to the ZBOX Pro edge CI342 announced earlier this year. The only significant difference I can see is that the PRO model has an RS-232 serial port and a different name.

All versions of the ZBOX edge CI342 feature:

2 x DDR4-3200 SODIMM slots for up to 32GB of RAM

1 x M.2 2242/2280 socket for PCIe x2 NVMe or SATA SSD storage

1 x HDMI 2.0 port

1 x DisplayPort 1.2 port

1 x USB 3.1 Type-C port

2 x USB 3.1 Type-A ports

2 x Gigabit Ethernet ports

1 x microSDXC card reader

1 x 3.5mm audio jack

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

2 x detachable antenna

The computer officially supports Windows 11, although Zotac says the Pro version also supports Windows 10 and Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS and I don’t see any reason why you wouldn’t be able to install those operating systems or other GNU/Linux distributions on the ZBOX edge CI342 as well.