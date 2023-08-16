Zotac introduced its compact C Series PCs nearly a decade ago and they’ve been updated regularly over the years. Now the company has unveiled this year’s C Series Nano update, which is headlined by the switch to 13th-gen Intel Core processors.

With that move comes the switch to faster DDR5-5200/4800 RAM. Zotac has also added Wi-Fi 6 support this time around.

Zotac offers three different models:

CI629 Nano with Intel Core i3-1315U (6-core 1.2GHz, up to 4.5GHz)

CI649 Nano with Intel Core i5-1335U (10-core 1.3GHz, up to 4.6GHz)

CI669 Nano with Intel Core i7-1355U (10-core 1.7GHz, up to 5.0GHz)

Apart from the processor, RAM and Wi-Fi updates things remain pretty much the same. The C Series systems still look like they have since 2018. Measuring roughly 8 x 5 x 2.7 inches the honeycomb-perforated chassis occupies less than 2 liters of space.

On the front you’ll find a familiar setup. There’s a multi-format memory card slot flanked by microphone and headphone jacks. To the right of those are a USB 3.1 port and Thunderbolt 4 port.

The configuration on the rear remains the same as well. Zotac supplies a pair of Ethernet ports: one gigabit and one 2.5G. There are three USB 3.1 ports and a single USB 2.0 port. Displays can be connected via DisplayPort or HDMI. The C Series can output 4K resolution at 60Hz to up to three displays.

Inside there’s room for one M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD and a 2.5-inch drive. Installation is as simple as removing the top cover and popping drives and SODIMMs into place.

Zotac is only selling the C Series as barebones units, and the company says they’re available “in select regions” as of today. I checked out a few of the retailers listed on the Zotac site and couldn’t find the new models yet, however.

via Zotac

