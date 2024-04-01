The Zotac ZBOX edge MI652 and MI672 are mini PCs that cram an Intel Meteor Lake H-series processor into a compact chassis with two SODIMM slots for up to 64GB of total RAM, two M.2 slots for storage.

For the most part the two computers are pretty similar, but the MI652 is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor, while the MI672 has a higher-performance Core Ultra 7 155H chip.

Both of those processors feature Intel Meteor Lake architecture with Intel Arc integrated graphics, but the Core Ultra 7 processor should deliver a bit more CPU and graphics performance.

Chip CPU cores CPU threads P-Core max turbo E-core Max turbo LP E-core Max turbo GPU cores GPU max freq Intel Smart Cache Core Ultra 7 155H 16 (6 + 8 + 2) 22 4.8 GHz 3.8 GHz 2.5 GHz 8 Xe cores 2.2 GHz 22MB Core Ultra 5 125H 14 (4 + 8 + 2) 18 4.5 GHz 3.6 GHz 2.5 GHz 7 Xe cores 2.2 GHz 18MB

Both chips also feature Intel AI Boost neural processing units, if that’s something you care about.

Zotac’s little computers measure 149.5 x 149.5 x 28.5mm (5.9″ x 5.9″ x 1.2″) and feature support DDR5-5200/5600 memory and up to two storage devices, thanks to an M.2 2240 slot with support for PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe SSDs and an M.2 2280 slot that can be used for PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe or SATA storage.

Ports include:

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x USB 3.2 Type-C

5 x USB 3.2 Type-A

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

Zotac says the computer supports up to two 4K/60Hz displays, and the system also features support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 and ships with an optional external WiFi antenna.

Pricing and availability haven’t been announced yet.

Prefer a system with an AMD processor? Zotac’s got you covered: the company also unveiled a new ZBOX edge MA762 model that looks virtually identical to the MI652/672 on the outside. But under the hood it’s powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor with a 12-core AMD Radeon 780M integrated GPU.

A few other differences? The AMD-powered model supports up to three displays instead of two (thanks to a USB4 port with support for DIsplayPort Alt Mode). It supports WiFi 6E rather than just WiFi 6. And it has just a single M.2 2280 slot for storage instead of two M.2 slots.

