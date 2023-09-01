A few years after launching the ZimaBoard single-board computer with an Intel Apollo Lake processor, IceWhale Technology is back with a new device called the ZimaBlade.

It’s… also a small computer with an Intel Apollo Lake processor. But this time the company is offering more connection options and positioning the ZimaBlade as a compact computer that can be used as a personal server, among other things. IceWhale has launched a Crowd Supply crowdfunding campaign for the ZimaBlade, with prices starting at $64 for an entry-level model.

The starting configuration features a ZimaBlade 3760 with a 6-watt, dual-core Intel Apollo Lake processor (most likely the Intel Celeron N3350 based on information the company sent me last month), but backers looking for a little more horsepower can pay $96 for a ZimaBlade 7700 model with a quad-core chip (which may be either an 10-watt Intel Celeron J3455 or 12-watt Atom x7-E3950 processor).

Each model is a compact board that measures 107 x 80mm (4.2″ x 3.1″), making the little computer larger than a Raspberry Pi Model B, but smaller than most desktop PCs.

This isn’t exactly a single-board computer, as it doesn’t have integrated memory. Instead there’s a single SODIMM slot for up to 16GB of DDR3L-RAM, which you’ll either need to pay extra for or supply yourself. But the ZimaBlade does have 32GB of eMMC storage soldered to the mainboard.

It also has a bunch of I/O options including:

1 x mini DisplayPort (4K/60Hz)

1 x board-to-board eDP interface

1 x Gigabit Ethernet port

1 x USB Type-C (Display, data, and power support)

1 x USB 3.0 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

2 x SATA 3.0 interfaces for storage

1 x PCI 2.0 x4 connector

The ZimaBlade comes with a 3-piece custom enclosure with a transparent top cover, and an aluminum-alloy bottom plate to aid in heat dissipation, since the system is designed for fanless operation.

While it’s a little disappointing to see a new computer in 2023 featuring Intel Apollo Lake processors that were first launched in 2016, those chips are still faster than the processors powering the latest Raspberry Pi models, and more versatile too – you should be able to run a wide range of operating systems on the ZimaBlade.

IceWhale pre-installed the Debian Linux-based CasaOS on the ZimaBlade for folks that want to use the system as a home server. But with an Intel x86_64 processor, you should be able to most other modern GNU/Linux distributions as well as Windows or other operating systems.

Just keep in mind that there doesn’t appear to be any built-in WiFi or Bluetooth support, so you’ll either need to run an Ethernet cable to the computer for a wired connection or supply your own wireless adapter.

In addition to the ZimaBlade 3760 and 7700 “basic kits,” IceWhale is offering a few more advanced bundles to backers of the Crowd Supply campaign, including:

$128 ZimaBlade 7700 Advanced Kit (with 16GB RAM, a 12V/3A power adapter, HDMI, USB, and SATA cables)

(with 16GB RAM, a 12V/3A power adapter, HDMI, USB, and SATA cables) $144 ZimaBlade 7700 NAS Kit (with all of the above and SATA Y-cable and dual 3.5″ drive stand)

(with all of the above and SATA Y-cable and dual 3.5″ drive stand) $392 ZimaBlade 12-core 48GB Cluster (with 3 sets of everything above except for a single dual 3.5″ drive stand)

IceWhale says it’s already begun production of a trial batch of ZimaBlade computers for testing and verification purposes. The plan is to begin mass production in October and start shipping units to backers in January, 2024.

