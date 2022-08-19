The developer behind the ShaRPiKeebo kit (which turns a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W into a handheld computer), has introduced a new project that uses a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 as the brains of a pretty funky looking dual-screen cyberdeck.

Called ZEETWIN RPI Cybderdeck, the new computer has a mechanical keyboard sandwiched between two screens, integrated joysticks, and everything you need for portable retro-futuristic computing on the go. It’s still in the design stages, but developer Philippe Cadic (@sulfuroid) says the goal is to finish the design by the end of the year before deciding whether to launch a crowdfunding campaign.

At this point, we know that the system includes:

1 x Custom printed circuit board with a Raspberry Pi CM4 connector, USB hub, and HDMI lines

2 x 8.8 inch color displays (one with touchscreen support)

2 x analog joystick controllers

1 x USB trackball

1 x 80% mechanical keyboard with cherry MX keys

Since the lower display is a touchscreen, it can be used as an input device, along with the joysticks and trackball. Sulfuroid says the goal is to source a 10,000 mAh battery, charging module, accelerometer, and USB-C connectors for the device, among other things. It may also eventually support 4G cellular data.

While it’s unclear if the CyBeRm4 will ever move beyond the concept or prototype stages and become an actual thing you can buy (or build yourself), Sulfuroid does have a track record with this sort of open hardware project, having launched a Crowd Supply crowdfunding campaign for the ShaRPiKeebo earlier this year, and sharing designs for several other projects at HackADay.

You can find more information about the ZEETWIN RPI Cyberdeck at HackADay, GitHub, or by following @sulfuroid on Twitter for updates.

via @Sulfuroid