The Zotac ZBOX edge MI351 is a compact desktop computer that measures about 5.9″ x 5.9″ x 1.1″ and which can be easily mounted to a wall or the back of a display. It’s also a reasonably versatile little computer with support for WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, Gigabit Ethernet, and up to two 4K displays.

But the system is designed first and foremost as a small and quiet system, not a high-performance PC. It’s powered by a 6-watt Intel Processor N100 quad-core processor with Intel UHD integrated graphics, making it the first mini PC from Zotac to feature an Intel Alder Lake-N processor.

Like many mini PCs with Alder Lake-N chips, the ZBOX edge MI351 is actively cooled, which means there’s a fan inside the case. But Zotac describes the system as “whisper quiet,” thanks to plenty of ventilation along the top and sides of the case and a smart fan control system that only spins up the fan when it’s required.

Still, while these low-power chips may have a 6-watt rating for base power consumption, they can use up to 25 watts for brief periods when you really push the processor’s capabilities and tap into the chip’s maximum burst speeds, which might explain why so few of the Alder Lake-N devices announced to date have been fanless.

The ZBOX Edge supports up to 16GB of DDR5-4800 memory and has an M.2 2280 slot for a PCIe x4 SSD with support for NVMe or SATA drives. Because of the slim design, the system does not have room inside the case for a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD.

Ports include:

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

4 x USB 3.2 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm mic input

1 x 3.5mm headphone/speaker output

There’s also a power jack and two antenna connectors on the back of the computer.

It’s a little disappointing to see any new PCs shipping in 2023 without at least one USB-C port, but I suppose that’s what adapters are for.

Zotac hasn’t announced pricing or availability yet.

via FanlessTech and @Zotac