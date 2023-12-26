Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purcahse after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Youyeetoo R1 is a single-board computer that measures 100 x 69mm (3.9″ x 2.7″), making it a little larger than a Raspberry Pi Model B. But this computer has a bunch of features that Raspberry Pi’s do not.

Some of those things include a neural processing unit with up to 6 TOPS of AI performance, support for up to 32GB of RAM, and two M.2 slots that can be used for storage, wireless cards, or other add-ons. The Youyeetoo R1 is available for purchase from AliExpress or the Youyeetoo website.

Prices start at $109 at AliExpress for a model with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, while the same model goes for $99 at the Youyeetoo website (and customers who place an order by December 31 can save 10%, bringing the starting price down to $89).

At the heart of the little computer is a Rockchip RK3588S processor, with four ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores, four Cortex-A55 cores, Mali-G610 graphics, and the aforementioned 6 TOPS NPU.

The board features LPDDR4x memory that’s soldered to the mainboard. At launch it’s available with 4GB or 8GB of RAM, but Youyeetoo plans to offer models with 16GB or 32GB in the future.

Boards also come with 32GB to 256GB of eMMC flash storage, but unlike the memory, storage can easily be augmented thanks to a microSD card reader and an M.2 2242 socket with support for PCIe 2.0 NVMe or SATA SSDs. There’s also an M.2 2230 E-Key socket that can be used for a wireless card.

The company also sells accessories including a 4G LTE adapter and an adapter that connects to the MIPI-CSI connector to give the board an HDMI input and optional support for NFC (with an external antenna). Youyeetoo notes that the board is “mostly compatible” with accessories made for the Youyeetoo YY3568 board that launched this summer.

Built-in ports and connectors include:

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x HDMI 2.1

2 x MIPI-DSI

2 x MIPI-CSI

1 x USB 3.1 Type-C w/DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode

1 x USB 3.0 Type0A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

There’s also an onboard microphone, plus a 2-pin header for another microphone, a 30-pin socket with GPIO, UART, CAN, PWM, ADC, VCC, and SPI pins, and hardware buttons for boot, reset, recovery, and power.

The Youyeetoo R1 supports multiple operating systems with a Linux 5.10 kernel, including Android 13, Debian 11, Ubuntu 22.04 and Buildroot.

via CNX Software and Youyeetoo wiki

