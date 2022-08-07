The Framework Laptop is a modular computer that lets you pick your own ports and swap them whenever you want. It’s also designed to be easy to repair or upgrade, since every single component can be removed and replaced using a single screwdriver/opening tool that comes in the box.

That modularity makes it easy to use Framework components to assemble an entirely different kind of computer, like a desktop or cyberdeck. Instructables user whatthefilament has also posted a guide for turning a Framework Laptop into a Framework Tablet.

Since the Framework Mainboard, wireless and audio boards, speakers, and battery are all removable, they can all be repurposed without the need to buy new components. But since the laptop’s 13.5 inch display does not support touch, you’ll need to buy a different display.

Whatthefilament involves 3D printing a custom case designed for use with a 12.3 inch touchscreen display, then scooping out the guts of a Framework Laptop and placing them into that new case.

The end result is a slightly chunky Windows or Linux-compatible tablet that not only uses Framework hardware, but which also keeps some of the laptop modular functionality: you can use Framework’s expansion card system to decide what kind of ports the tablet will have.

While the Framework Mainboard has four USB-C that are typically used for expansion cards, this tablet design only lets you use three expansion cards though, since one is used as a connector for the touchscreen display. But you can decide if the other three will be USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, DisplayPort, or SD card ports. There are also expansion cards that are basically tiny USB-C SSDs.

You can find more details at Instructables. Or check out Liliputing’s Framework Laptop review for more information about the design and performance of Framework’s modular laptop with a 12th-gen Intel Core processor.

via Hacker News