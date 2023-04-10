OnePlus announced its first tablet, the OnePlus Pad, back in February. You can now secure one for yourself as long as you’re willing to fork over a $99 deposit and you’re comfortable not knowing how much it’s ultimately going to cost you when it ships.

Even stranger is the fact that OnePlus has published the date that the price will be revealed. They’re going to make that announcement on April 25. Anyone who put money down will then have until the 28th to pay off the remainder, whatever that turns out to be.

OnePlus does thoughtfully throw in a free gift if you don’t mind taking a calculated risk. Your $99 up-front payment secures you either the magnetic keyboard folio cover or the OnePlus Stylo (you choose which one).

If you opt for the keyboard OnePlus will also let you snag the Stylo for $49.50, which is half off the sticker price.

Still not ready to part with your hard-earned cash? Maybe a hefty discount on a pair of the slightly aged but well-reviewed OnePlus Buds Z2 with active noise cancelling will convince you. They currently sell for $99.99 on Amazon, but OnePlus will let you have a pair for just $31.99 if you put down a deposit on the OnePlus Pad.

All these freebies and discounts are nice, but it really would be nice to know how much you’re going to end up spending on the tablet when it’s ready to ship. Speaking of when it’s ready to ship, that’s scheduled for May 8th — not March 8th as the official listing shows. As 9to5Google notes, that’s pretty clearly an error.

Pre-ordering curiosities aside, the OnePlus pad is still a very intriguing tablet. One of its more interesting features is the 144Hz, 500 nit 2800 x 2000 display. The 7:5 aspect ratio, OnePlus says, makes for a more comfortable reading experience.