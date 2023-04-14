The LG Wing, one of the wildest smartphones ever to be produced, is being updated to Android 13. The fact that a phone is receiving a bump to the latest Android version may not be as newsworthy as it was a few years ago, but this is a very different case.

Two years ago LG announced that it was getting out of the smartphone business. Shockingly, though, the company promised that it would continue delivering updates until at least 2022.

At the time of the announcement LG noted that certain Stylo and K smartphones would receive two additional OS updates. The G series, V series, Velvet and Wing would receive three.

LG pushed Android 12 to the Wing late last June. Just 10 months later Android 13 has started rolling out and LG has delivered more than just Google’s latest OS and security patches.

The latest release brings refinements to the Wing’s multi-window functionality, per-app notification permissions and the ability to add a device control shortcut to the lock screen. Music and video playback controls in the Android notification shade have been improved and Wing users can now check and stop active applications from there as well. There’s also an improved experience for editing and sharing copied text and images.

It’s fantastic to see LG delivering on its commitment to its customers, particularly with a phone as unique as the Wing. At the same time, it’s a bittersweet reminder that the company has moved on from smartphones. Between the distinctive design of the Wing and the popularity of the mid-range Velvet, though, LG went out with a bang.

