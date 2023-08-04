Gaming PCs are known for pushing the limits of their hardware… but performance is often limited by thermal constraints. PC hardware can generate a lot of heat, so you need a lot of cooling power to keep things running smoothly. That’s especially true in laptops, which don’t have as much room to dissipate heat as a desktop computer.

So last year XMG launched an unusual cooling system for its gaming laptops: an external liquid cooler called Oasis. Plug it into a compatible laptop and the cooler can pump liquid through a metal pipe in the laptop in order to help keep things cool. Now the company has introduced an updated version called the XMG Oasis Mk2.

The new model is smaller and featured a new pump that can operate at lower speeds in order to reduce noise. XMG has also updated the fan curves for compatible laptops to allow them to run more quietly when connected to the Oasis Mk2.

Other changes include:

A larger water inlet that lets you pour distilled water into the cooler without using a funnel

A waterproof screw cap rather than a rubber plug that helps keep water from leaking when transporting the Oasis Mk2

The RGB lighting is now two-zone, with lights for the fan and rear window

The RGB LED-lit window on the back of the cooler is now larger, making it easier to see the water level

All connections are now on the rear of the Oasis cooler

XMG says it’s also easier to open up the case to clean the cooler since it’ snow held in place with hexagon socket screws rather than clips. And the new model measures 195 x 166 x 72mm, down from 203 x 186 x 75mm.

The Oasis Mk2 is also lighter than its predecessor, which weighed 1.39 kg (3.1 pounds) when filled. The new model has a starting weight of 1.23kg (2.7 pounds) when filled with liquid.

The new Oasis Mk2 cooler is backward compatible, so it should work with any laptop that supported the first-gen model including members of the XMG Neo and XMG Core lineups.

But the self-sealing tubes with magnetic connectors that comes with the Oasis Mk2 are designed for use with the XMG Neo (E23). You’ll need to purchase a model with a different set of tubes if you want to use the cooler with the XMG Neo 15 (E22), XMG Neo 15 or 17 (M22), or Core 15 (M22). Those alternate tubes increase the weight of the Oasis to 1.32kg (2.9 pounds).

The XMG Oasis Mk2 is available now from Bestware for €219.

