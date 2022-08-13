Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The new Xiaomi Pad Pro is an Android tablet with a 12.4 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel, 120 Hz display with support for optional accessories including a detachable keyboard and a pressure-sensitive pen.

With a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor and at least 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage, the tablet is more of an upper mid-range device than an iPad Pro or Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 killer. But with prices starting at around CNY 3,000 ($445), it’s pretty competitive.

Customers in China can also opt for a model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for CNY 3,500 ($520) or pick up a 12GB/512GB model for CNY 4,200 ($625).

Note that those prices don’t include the keyboard or digital pen, which sell for CNY 470 ($70) and CNY 350 ($50), respectively.

The pen supports 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity and 240 Hz touch sampling, has a built-n battery good for up to 8 hours of continuous use, and support for fast charging: you can get 20 minutes of use from a one minute charge. The pen can also snap magentically to the side of the tablet so you don’t lose it while you’re not using it.

The tablet has a 10,000 mAh battery and 67 watt fast-charging support, a 20MP front-facing camera, and dual rear cameras (50MP primary plus 2MP depth-sensing).

Other features include a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port with support for charging, data, and video output, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connectivity, Dolby Atmos sound, and Android 12 software with Xiaomi’s MIUI 13 user interface.

The tablet measures 6.66mm thick, not counting the camera bump.

via GSM Arena