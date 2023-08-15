Xiaomi has announced a new addition to its tablet lineup: the Pad 6 Max. It’s the company’s biggest tablet yet with a 14-inch display.

That’s more than an inch larger than Apple’s largest iPad Pro model, and puts it in the same territory as the Samsung Tab S9 Ultra and Lenovo Tab Extreme.

It’s not just the size of the Pad 6 Max display that’s worth noting, however. This is a professional-grade 10-bit panel. It boasts a native resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels, 600 nits of brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. HDR10 and Dolby Vision are supported and a layer of Gorilla Glass 5 provides protection.

There's a 20MP front-facing camera nestled in the middle of the bezel (in landscape orientation).

Under the surface you’ll find a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and a minimum of 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Memory can be bumped up to 16GB and storage all the way to 1TB.

Xiaomi managed to pack in a 10000mAh battery, which the company says is good for about two full days of normal use. 67W charging is supported and will restore 50% in about half an hour. 38 more minutes and you’re fully charged. You can also reverse charge other devices at up to 33W.

Flip the tablet over and you’ll find a 50MP camera that supports 4K recording at up to 60FPS.

At 6.53mm thick and 750g the Pad 6 Max is slightly thicker and heavier than the Tab S9 Ultra. It’s also quite a bit cheaper.

For early birds, Xiaomi is offering the 8GB/256GB Pad 6 Max for about $499 and the 16GB/1TB version for roughly $659. Those prices are discounted by about $30, and they don’t include the stylus or the Bluetooth keyboard cover.

You may have to pay a bit more to get your hands on one depending on where you live, too. Like the Mix Fold 3, Xiaomi is only offering the Pad 6 Max in China right now.

via Tablet Monkeys and GSM Arena

