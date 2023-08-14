Hot on the heels of Samsung and Honor announcing new foldables, Xiaomi is getting in on the action. The company has revealed the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 and is already taking pre-orders in China.

Starting at around $1250, the Mix Fold 3 is built around a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with a top clock speed of 3.36GHz. It’s configured with a minimum of 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS storage. A top-end configuration with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage goes for just over $1500.

The dimensions and weight of the Mix Fold 3 are nearly identical to its predecessor. It’s .1MM thinner when unfolded and .3MM folded and weighs between 7g and 3g less depending on the specs.

There are a few big changes worth mentioning. Most noticeable among them is the 6.56-inch, 1080 x 2520 cover display. The Mix Fold 3 has also been upgraded to Samsung E6 OLED displays on the inside that support HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. Those screens, coupled with a refined hinge design, allow the Mix Fold 3 to withstand 500,000 folds.

One other change that Xiaomi made to the Mix Fold 3’s display is removing the fingerprint sensor. It’s been moved to the side of the phone.

Xiaomi has also made some big changes when it comes to cameras. The Mix Fold 3 is equipped with four Leica-enhanced shooters on the back: a 50MP Sony IMX800 main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide angle, a 10MP 3.2X zoom and 10MP 5X periscopic zoom. The cover screen features an additional 20MP selfie camera.

Power is supplied by a generous 4800mAh battery. It supports both wired and wireless charging, and 67W and 50W respectively.

The Mix Fold 3 certainly looks like an exciting alternative to the Galaxy Fold 5 and the Honor Magic V, though it may remain one that’s only available in China. There’s no word yet on wider availability.

via Engadget

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.