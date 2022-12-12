As expected, Xiaomi is getting into the compact desktop computer space. What’s a little unexpected is that the first Xiaomi mini PC is powered by a 12th-gen Intel Core processor (previously the company had been showing off a prototype with an AMD Ryzen 6000 series chip).

The Xiaomi XM22AL5S is a mini PC that measures 112 x 112 x 38mm (4.4″ x 4.4″ x 1.5″) and which is powered by a 45-watt Intel Core i5-1240P 12-core, 16-thread processor.

The little computer supports up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory and has an M.2 2280 slot for PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid state storage. Xiaomi’s website shows a model that will ship with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, but the company is also expected to offer barebones models.

Thanks to an Intel AX211 wireless card, the mini PC supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3. And the computer’s ports include:

2 x Thunderbolt 4

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

2 x HDMI 2.1

1 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet

1 x 35.mm audio

1 x DC power input

The system comes with a 100W (20V/5A) power supply and ships with Windows 11 Home Chinese Language Edition software.

via Lowyat and and xiaomiui