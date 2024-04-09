Beeper is a “universal” chat application designed to let you communicate not only with other Beeper users, but with folks who are using other chat platforms including SMS, RCS, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Slack, Signal, Telegram, Google Chat, Discord, and IRC, just to name a few.

First launched as an invite-only beta in 2021, Beeper has been in the headlines recently due to its (thwarted) efforts to integrate with Apple’s iMessage service. But now Beeper is making headlines for different reasons: It’s out of beta and available for anyone without an invite. And Beeper has been acquired by Automattic, the parent company of WordPress (and Tumblr, Pocket Casts, Texts.com, and a bunch of other services).

Beeper is now available for Android, iOS, macOS, Windows, Linux, and ChromeOS (through the Android app). And it’s free to use, although paid subscriptions will roll out eventually with support for extra features including support for using multiple accounts for each network.

One thing the latest version of the app doesn’t have? Support for iMessage. But Beeper notes that with RCS support coming to iPhones this year, users should be able to send high-quality pictures and videos and encrypted messages to iPhone users, and also see typing indicators and read message receipts.

Now that Automattic owns both Beeper and Texts, the company has two different apps designed to let you use a single app to send and receive messages across multiple platforms. In a blog post, Beeper says that Texts users won’t see any changes right away, but in a different article, the company says that it’s “merging with the Text.com team… to work together on our shared mission to build the best chat app on earth,” so don’t be surprised if these two multi-platform chat apps eventually merge into one.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.