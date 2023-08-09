There are a few ways you can play Windows games on an Android device. You can stream them using a service like GeForce Now or an app like Moonlight. You can use Steam’s Remote Play feature if your hardware is up to the task. And now you can also use Winlator to run Windows games directly on your Android phone, tablet or TV box.

Winlator is a GitHub project being developed under the MIT license. It aims to simplify the process of getting Wine and Box up and running on your devices so that you can start gaming right away.

The results are already pretty impressive. On developer BrunoSX’s YouTube channel you can see The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion running on high settings. Yes, it’s more than 15 years old, but it’s still a great game… as well as a nice demonstration of what Winlator is capable of right now.

Other users have managed to get several other games to run, including Fallout 3, Deus Ex, Mass Effect 2, Hitman 2 and Gothic.

If you’ve got a library full of older games that you’d love to be able to play on a phone or tablet, Winlator may be up to the task. Just follow the instructions on the Winlator project page and drop some games into the Downloads folder on your Android device.

You may need to play with settings a bit to get games running smoothly (or beyond the splash screen in some cases). If you don’t mind a wee bit of tinkering, though, maybe Winlator is just the thing to help you play through the Windows game backlog you’ve been slowly building over the past decade-and-a-half or so.

via Android Authority and BetaNews

