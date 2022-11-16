The Windows Subsystem for Linux is tool that lets you install a Linux distribution on a Windows 10 or Windows 11 computer, allowing you to run some Linux tools without rebooting or firing up a traditional virtual machine.

It’s been around in one form or another since 2016, but the current version, known as WSL 2, debuted in 2019 and has been considered a “preview” ever since. Now it’s graduating to stable status with the release of WSL 2 version 1.0.0.

That means it’s generally available to the public. I mean, it already was, but now it’s considered stable enough that you won’t see a preview warning anymore.

There are a bunch of ways to actually install WSL. You can:

After doing that, you can install Ubuntu, Debian, Kali, OpenSUSE, or a variety of other operating systems in order to run Linux command-line apps and commands on a Windows PC.

Advanced users can also take advantage of WSLg (Windows Subsystem for Linux GUI), which enables support for apps with a graphical user interface. In other words, you can install desktop Linux apps and run them natively on a Windows computer. But Microsoft recommends installing graphics drivers to enable a virtual GPU for WSL if you’re going to do that. You can find instructions in the WSLg documentation at GitHub.

via Hacker News

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Join the Conversation

1 Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. I am quite positively surprised by WSL. Used it for Git (before finding that there was a non-only-desktop version available for Windows too) and damn it was really fast even on my old Pro 5, which is not officially supported by Windows 11.

    Reply