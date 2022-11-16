The Windows Subsystem for Linux is tool that lets you install a Linux distribution on a Windows 10 or Windows 11 computer, allowing you to run some Linux tools without rebooting or firing up a traditional virtual machine.

It’s been around in one form or another since 2016, but the current version, known as WSL 2, debuted in 2019 and has been considered a “preview” ever since. Now it’s graduating to stable status with the release of WSL 2 version 1.0.0.

That means it’s generally available to the public. I mean, it already was, but now it’s considered stable enough that you won’t see a preview warning anymore.

There are a bunch of ways to actually install WSL. You can:

Search for “Windows Subsystem for Linux,” in the Microsoft Store and click the install button.

Download and install the latest release from Microsoft’s GitHub repository.

Open a Windows Command Prompt or PowerShell in administrator mode and type “wsl –install” (without the quotes) and then reboot your computer.

After doing that, you can install Ubuntu, Debian, Kali, OpenSUSE, or a variety of other operating systems in order to run Linux command-line apps and commands on a Windows PC.

Advanced users can also take advantage of WSLg (Windows Subsystem for Linux GUI), which enables support for apps with a graphical user interface. In other words, you can install desktop Linux apps and run them natively on a Windows computer. But Microsoft recommends installing graphics drivers to enable a virtual GPU for WSL if you’re going to do that. You can find instructions in the WSLg documentation at GitHub.

