Microsoft has ended support for Windows CE, an operating system you probably thought was already dead, if you knew it had ever existed in the first place. Initially developed to bring a simple operating system with a Windows-like start menu, taskbar, and desktop to small computers including handheld systems in the late 90s and early 00s, Windows CE (also known as Windows Embedded CE or Windows Embedded Compact) has also been used for industrial and medical devices.

But the last major release was Windows CE 2013, and Microsoft is no longer offering extended support for that operating system… but the company will continue to “allow license sales… until 2028” and notes that existing devices will be able to continue running the operating system indefinitely.

I got my first taste of Windows CE more than 20 years ago when I picked up my first HP Jornada and NEC MobilePro mini-laptops, which were by then a few years old and selling for 1/10th of their original prices on eBay.

These tiny laptops included mobile versions of Microsoft apps including Word and Excel, which made them excellent devices for taking notes on the go. And as a young journalist at the time, they helped me compensate for the fact that I had horrible handwriting, by allowing me to jot down notes while sitting in Philadelphia City Council meetings.

But it wasn’t long before I found the limitations of Microsoft’s stripped-down operating system to be frustrating, and started experimenting with JLime, a Linux distribution designed as a replacement for Windows CE on those devices. It wasn’t great either, but those experiences helped set me on the path to founding Liliputing a few years later.

So I’ll probably always have a soft spot for Windows CE, as well as the Pocket PC software that grew out of it, which powered some of my first handheld devices including Compaq Aero and Dell Axim PDAs. Pocket PC eventually became Windows Mobile… which eventually became dead.

And now that Microsoft’s desktop operating systems including Windows 10 and Windows 11 are compatible with small, low-power computers including models with ARM-based processors, ultra-compact bodies, and small screens, it’s not like there’s really much need for a separate operating system like Windows CE anymore.

But still, as soon as I realized Windows CE wasn’t quite dead quite yet, I couldn’t help but feel a little sad that it’s almost dead.

