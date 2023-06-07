The latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Dev Channel build introduces some updates to the address bar and home page for File Explorer and the rollout of Unicode Emoji 15 (with new symbols for wireless networking, a flute, maracas, goose, jellyfish, and ginger, among other things).

It also introduces a new Dynamic Lighting feature, allowing users to control RGB lighting on compatible keyboards, mice, and other accessories.

We first heard that Microsoft was planning to add support for RBG lighting controls to Windows earlier this year, but now it looks like it’s ready for testing. The feature will most likely roll out to stable builds of Windows later this year.

So far Microsoft has announced support for 18 keyboards and 5 mice from Razer, with support for one Asus ROG mouse and one Asus ROG keyboard listed as “coming soon.” But the company says it’s partnered with “several device manufacturers including Acer, Asus, HP, HyperX, Logitech, Razer, and Twinkly,” so we can expect that list to grow over time.

And the company is using the open HID LampArray standard, which should make it easy for other peripheral makers to ensure compatibility in the future. We could eventually see support for game controllers, chassis lighting, headsets, and other accessories.

Microsoft says Dynamic Lighting includes APIs that allow “Windows apps to control devices from the background and foreground, as well as a page in Windows Settings for users to customize how their devices behave.”

Of course, there are already tools that let you control the RGB lights on mice, keyboards and other devices. It’s just that most of these are developed by the companies that make those devices. And that means if you have a Razer keyboard and an Asus ROG mouse, you may end up installing two different programs to customize them both.

Or you could use a third-party application like OpenRGB. But it’d be nice to have the option of having things just work out of the box with native support built into the operating system, which is what Microsoft seems to be promising.

Right now Dynamic Lighting is very much a work in progress though. Not only is the number of supported devices rather limited, but Microsoft notes that there are “several issues with wireless devices” at the moment, so the company encourages Windows Insiders who want to test Dynamic Lighting to use wired connections for now.

