The Apple Vision Pro is Apple’s first standalone device in a completely new product category since the company launched the iPad in 2010. So it’s not surprising that when Apple first unveiled its first “spatial computing” device, the focus was more on experiences than tech specs.
But now that the Apple Vision Pro is up for pre-order for $3,499 and up (with availability expected to begin February 2), Apple has also shared more details about the hardware that makes its new wearable computer work.
We already knew that Apple Vision Pro was powered by an Apple M2 processor, featured a new Apple R1 chip to handle camera and sensor processing, and featured two micro LED displays with a combined 23 million pixels.
But now we have more details about those chips, displays, and other hardware, complete with information about things like screen refresh rates, memory, and storage.
|Apple Vision Pro tech specs
|Display
|2 x micro OLED displays
23 million pixels total
7.5 micron pixel pitch
92% DCI-P3 color gamut
90 Hz, 96 Hz, and 100 Hz refresh rates supported
24fps and 30fps video supported
51 – 75mm interpupillary distance
Zeiss Optics lenses supported (readers or prescription lenses)
|Processor & RAM
|Apple M2
8 CPU cores (4 x performance + 4 x efficiency)
10-core GPU
16-core NPU
16GB unified memory
|Co-processor
|Apple R1
12ms photon-to-photon latency
256GB/s memory bandwidth
|Storage
|256GB / 512GB / 1TB
|Camera (primary)
|Stereoscopic 3D main camera system
6.5MP
Spatial photo and video capture
18mm, f/2.00 aperture
|Sensors
|2 x high-resolution primary cameras
6 x world-facing tracking camera
4 x eye-tracking cameras
1 x TruDepth camera
1 x LiDAR scanner
4 x Inertial measurement units
1 x Flicker Sensor
1 x Ambient Light sensor
|Security
|Optic ID
Iris-based biometric authentication for storing data, making iTunes & App Store purchases
|Audio
|Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking
6-array mic with directional beamforming
H2-to-H2 ultra low latency connections to AirPods Pro
|Codecs
|Audio: AAC, MP3, Apple Lossless, FLAC, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, and Dolby Atmos
Video: HECV, MV-HEVC, H.264, HDR with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG
|Connectivity
|WiFi 6
BT 5.3
|Battery life
|Up to 2 hours general use
Up to 2.5 hours video playback
|OS
|visionOS (with support for visionOS + iPadOS apps)
Built-in apps include:
|Input
|Hand-tracking
Eye-tracking
Voice controls
Keyboard, trackpad, and gamepad accessories supported
|Weight
|600 – 650 grams (21.2 – 22.9 ounces)
