The Apple Vision Pro is Apple’s first standalone device in a completely new product category since the company launched the iPad in 2010. So it’s not surprising that when Apple first unveiled its first “spatial computing” device, the focus was more on experiences than tech specs.

But now that the Apple Vision Pro is up for pre-order for $3,499 and up (with availability expected to begin February 2), Apple has also shared more details about the hardware that makes its new wearable computer work.

We already knew that Apple Vision Pro was powered by an Apple M2 processor, featured a new Apple R1 chip to handle camera and sensor processing, and featured two micro LED displays with a combined 23 million pixels.

But now we have more details about those chips, displays, and other hardware, complete with information about things like screen refresh rates, memory, and storage.

Apple Vision Pro tech specs Display 2 x micro OLED displays

23 million pixels total

7.5 micron pixel pitch

92% DCI-P3 color gamut

90 Hz, 96 Hz, and 100 Hz refresh rates supported

24fps and 30fps video supported

51 – 75mm interpupillary distance

Zeiss Optics lenses supported (readers or prescription lenses) Processor & RAM Apple M2

8 CPU cores (4 x performance + 4 x efficiency)

10-core GPU

16-core NPU

16GB unified memory Co-processor Apple R1

12ms photon-to-photon latency

256GB/s memory bandwidth Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB Camera (primary) Stereoscopic 3D main camera system

6.5MP

Spatial photo and video capture

18mm, f/2.00 aperture Sensors 2 x high-resolution primary cameras

6 x world-facing tracking camera

4 x eye-tracking cameras

1 x TruDepth camera

1 x LiDAR scanner

4 x Inertial measurement units

1 x Flicker Sensor

1 x Ambient Light sensor Security Optic ID

Iris-based biometric authentication for storing data, making iTunes & App Store purchases Audio Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking

6-array mic with directional beamforming

H2-to-H2 ultra low latency connections to AirPods Pro Codecs Audio: AAC, MP3, Apple Lossless, FLAC, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, and Dolby Atmos

Video: HECV, MV-HEVC, H.264, HDR with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG Connectivity WiFi 6

BT 5.3 Battery life Up to 2 hours general use

Up to 2.5 hours video playback OS visionOS (with support for visionOS + iPadOS apps) Built-in apps include: App Store

Books

Calendar

Encounter Dinosaurs

Files

Freeform

Home

Keynote

Mail

Maps

Messages

Mindfulness

Music

News

Notes

Podcasts

Photos

Reminders

Safari

Settings

Shortcuts

Stocks

Tips

TV

Voice Memos Input Hand-tracking

Eye-tracking

Voice controls

Keyboard, trackpad, and gamepad accessories supported Weight 600 – 650 grams (21.2 – 22.9 ounces)

