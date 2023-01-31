The Onn 4K Android TV dongle has been one of the cheapest 4K media streamers since Walmart launched device a few years ago. It had a list price of $30 at the time, but often sold for as little as $20. Unfortunately it’s been out of stock for much of the past few months.

But it looks like a new model may be coming soon.

As spotted by @AndroidTV_Rumor, a new “onn. 4K Streaming Box” showed up at the FCC website recently.

While the paperwork was filed by a Chinese company called Luxshare Precision Industry Co., Ltd,” the product label shows that the device will be a 4K media streamer marketed under Walmart’s Onn brand.

The documentation also lets us know that the device supports 5V/1A power input, will be sold in the United States, and that there may be another version of the same hardware sold under a different brand.

There aren’t any other details about the hardware, so it’s unclear how the new model will differ from the version Walmart began selling in 2021. But @AndroidTV_Rumor makes the educated guess that the updated model could have an Amlogic S905Y4 processor, which would be a modest update over the S905Y2 chip used in the original. The main difference is that the newer processor adds support for AV1 video decoding.

via 9to5Google and AFTVNews

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.