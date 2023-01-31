The Onn 4K Android TV dongle has been one of the cheapest 4K media streamers since Walmart launched device a few years ago. It had a list price of $30 at the time, but often sold for as little as $20. Unfortunately it’s been out of stock for much of the past few months.

But it looks like a new model may be coming soon.

As spotted by @AndroidTV_Rumor, a new “onn. 4K Streaming Box” showed up at the FCC website recently.

While the paperwork was filed by a Chinese company called Luxshare Precision Industry Co., Ltd,” the product label shows that the device will be a 4K media streamer marketed under Walmart’s Onn brand.

The documentation also lets us know that the device supports 5V/1A power input, will be sold in the United States, and that there may be another version of the same hardware sold under a different brand.

There aren’t any other details about the hardware, so it’s unclear how the new model will differ from the version Walmart began selling in 2021. But @AndroidTV_Rumor makes the educated guess that the updated model could have an Amlogic S905Y4 processor, which would be a modest update over the S905Y2 chip used in the original. The main difference is that the newer processor adds support for AV1 video decoding.

via 9to5Google and AFTVNews