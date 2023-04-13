Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Walmart’s new Onn Google TV 4K Streaming Box is pretty much what it says on the tin: a 4K media streamer that runs Google TV software based on Android 12.

What’s somewhat remarkable about that is that this is also one of the cheapest 4K media streamers around, with a list price that’s just under $20.

The new media streamer is actually a modest update over a model that Walmart first launched in 2021. That original model shipped with Android TV software and it was already a bargain with launch price of $30. But since then, Walmart has dropped the price by $10.

Walmart’s new model has hardware that’s very similar to its predecessor, including 2GB of RAM, 8GB of built-in storage, and a quad-core ARM chip with Mali-G31 MP2 graphics and support for 4K video playback.

What’s new is that the 2023 model ships with an Amlogic S905Y4 processor, which features four ARM Cortex-A35 CPU cores and VPU with support for AV1 software decoding, while the 2021 version had an S905Y2 chip with Cortex-A53 CPU cores and support for H.265 and VP9 video, but not AV1.

I suppose what’s also new is that the updated model is a newer chip that’s compatible with Google TV software, bringing the latest version of Google’s smart TV software.

Other features include support for WiFi 5, Dolby Audio, a remote control powered by two AAA batteries, and a 3.3 foot HDMI cable that comes with the device.

via AFTVNews