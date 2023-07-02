Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Walmart recently began selling a dirt cheap media streamer with Google TV software and support for 4K video. With the same software as a Chromecast with Google TV, but a much lower price tag, the $20 onn. Google TV 4K Streamer may be one of the best deals around for folks looking for a 4K-ready device to stream content from Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Amazon and most other platforms.

But folks who don’t need 4K may be able to pick up an even cheaper model soon.

As spotted by Dave Zatz, a new onn. Full HD Streaming Device with Google TV showed up at the FCC website this week.

While the FCC documentation doesn’t provide many details, we know that it works with a 5V/1A power supply and supports Bluetooth 5.0 and supports dual-band (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz) WiFi connections. That means it will probably support WiFi 5, also known as 802.11ac.

Full HD also strongly implies that video capabilities will top out at 1920 x 1080p. And given the low prices that Walmart tends to charge for these products, I’d be surprised if the new stick had more than 2GB of RAM, and wouldn’t be shocked if it had less.

Walmart hasn’t officially announced a price, release date, or what the new model will look like. But since it’s basically a replacement for the out-of-stock onn. Android TV 2K FHD Streaming Stick that launched a few years ago, odds are that we’re looking at something in an HDMI stick form factor that will sell for around $15 or less.

For what it’s worth that previous-gen model was a 6.4″ x 3.4″ x 1.4″ stick with an older version of Google’s streaming media software, 1GB of RAM, support for WiFi 5, a micro USB port, and a 5V/1A power supply

