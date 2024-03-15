Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Apple’s strategy for offering budget devices is usually to keep selling older hardware at discounted prices after launching new hardware. So this month, when the company launched the new MacBook Air with an M3 processor for $1099 and up, Apple also lowered the starting price for models with M2 chips to $999.

But at the same time Apple discontinued the previous-gen MacBook Air with M1. Now it’s back… sort of. Walmart has announced it’s selling the MacBook Air with M1 for $699.

That’s a pretty good price for Apple’s 13.3 inch thin and light laptop with a 2560 x 1600 pixel display, an 8-core M1 processor with 7-core graphics and a 16-core neural engine.

It may not be the most powerful Mac that money can buy, but it’s officially one of the cheapest Macs with an Apple Silicon processor available. The only cheaper option you can find right now is a Mac Mini with an M2 chip, which starts at $599 but doesn’t include a keyboard, display, or battery.

One thing to keep in mind though, is that Walmart is only selling the entry-level version of this laptop, which means you’re stuck with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Both are soldered to the mainboard and aren’t designed to be user upgradeable (That hasn’t stopped some folks from doing it anyway, but it’s not exactly easy).

The MacBook Air with M1 first launched in 2020, and it’s a 2.8 pound fanless laptop that measures 12″ x 8.4″ x 0.6″ and features a 49.9 Wh battery, a 30W USB-C power adapter, two USB4/Thunderbolt 3 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a backlit keyboard with a Force Touch trackpad and a Touch ID fingerprint sensor.

The laptop supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 and features a 720p webcam. I wish those specs were starting to feel dated in 2020, but they’re still not bad for a laptop in this price range.

In a press release, Walmart notes that the MacBook Air with M1 is the first Mac that the store has sold directly to customers. It’s currently available from the Walmart website, and will be available in select brick and mortar stores soon.

While Apple no longer sells new MacBook Air models with M1 chips, you can still buy refurbished models from the company. Apple sells a refurbished model for $759. But I’m not sure why you’d want to do that now that you can buy a new one from Walmart for $60 less.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.