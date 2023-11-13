MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300 processor is the company’s most powerful smartphone chip to date, with eight high-performance CPU cores, no efficiency cores, Imortalis G720-MC12 graphics, WiFi 7, and other advanced technologies.

Of course, a chip’s only good if you can actually get your hands on it. And customers in China will be able to do that soon, since Vivo is taking pre-orders for the first smartphones powered by a Dimensity 9300 chip.

The Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro smartphones pair MediaTek’s new flagship processor with 6.78 inch, 2880 x 1260 pixel, 120 Hz LTPO AMOLED displays that support up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, LPDDR5x memory, and UFS 4.0 storage.

The Vivo X100 has at least 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, dual batteries with a total capacity of 5,000 mAh, support for 120W fast charging, and a triple rear cameras system with a 50MP Sony IMX920 primary camera, 50MP ultra-wide, and 64MP periscopic telephoto camera.

Vivo’s X100 Pro model, meanwhile, has at least 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, 5,400 Wh battery capacity, 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, and a similar camera system, except the periscopic telephoto camera features a 50MP image sensor and a Zeiss APO certified lens and the primary cameras has a 1 inch Sony IMX989 sensor.

Both phones support WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and 5G. And they’ll both be available in China starting November 21. They should be available in other markets in the future, but Vivo doesn’t tend to have much presence in the US market, so I suspect customers in the United States may have to wait a little longer to find smartphones powered by the Dimensity 9300 processor.

via 9to5Google, ITHome, and GSM Arena

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.