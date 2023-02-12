Vita3K is an experimental PlayStation Vita emulator that’s been available for Windows, Mac, and Linux for some time. Now you can also use it to play some Vita games on Android phones.

The first builds of Vita3K Android are now available for download from the project’s GitHub release page.

Note that at this point Vita3K is still considered experimental and fewer than half of tested games are considered “playable.” Since the Android version is brand new, it may also be buggier than the versions for other platforms. So make sure to check out the release notes before getting started.

But overall Vita3K Android should work with most devices with a 64-bit ARM processor running Android 7 or later with support for Vulkan 1.0 graphics (which the team notes should include all devices running Android 7 or later).

In other words, you’ll need a device that’s a lot newer and more powerful than an actual PlayStation Vita – Sony’s last handheld game console was first released in 2011 and features a quad-core ARM Cortex-A9 processor, PowerVR SGX543MP4+ graphics, 512MB of RAM, 128MB of video RAM, and just 1GB of storage.

Sony discontinued the Vita a few years ago, but you can still find used PS Vita units selling for around $130 and up on eBay. Using an emulator to play Vita games on your phone might be more practical… even if the only emulator available is still a bit rough around the edges.

You’ll also need to actually obtain PS Vita games. If you don’t want to resort to piracy, the Vita3K team notes that there are some open source tools for dumping games from cartridges you already own, as well as a number of homebrew games.

via /r/Android