Valve’s Steam Deck is a powerful, versatile, and affordable handheld gaming PC… that’s been hard to get your hands on since it first began shipping in February. But that’s starting to change.

Valve has been ramping up production in recent months and the company says that’s allowed it to ship units to customers faster than expected. That means everyone who’s already pre-ordered one should receive a Steam Deck by the end of 2022.

According to Valve, “many” of the customers who had been told their units would ship in the fourth quarter of 2022 or later have been moved to the third quarter. That means instead of getting a Steam Deck in October or later, those folks should get theirs by September… and possibly sooner.

Anyone who had an estimated ship date of later than Q4, 2022 has now been moved into that window.

Of course it’s harder to predict how long you’ll have to wait moving forward. If you place an order for a Steam Deck today, it should ship in Q4, 2022. But if more orders are placed than Valve can fill, ship dates will start to slip into 2023 for new customers.

The Steam Deck sells for $399 and up and features a 7 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel display, a custom AMD processor with four Zen 2 CPU cores and RDNA 2 graphics, 16GB of RAM, 64GB of eMMC storage or up to a 512GB SSD, and Valve’s custom game controllers which include the usual sticks and buttons, but also dual touchpads for interacting with PC games that might not be designed for controllers.

It ships with Valve’s Linux-based SteamOS software that puts the Steam game client front and center and allows you to play many Windows games as well as Linux-native titles. But users who want to install Windows can also do that.

The Steam Deck isn’t the only handheld gaming PC in town… not by a long shot. But thanks to a combination of decent specs and performance, an attractive price tag, and very strong software support from one of the leaders in the PC gaming space, it’s quickly become one of the most popular options for PC gaming on the go.

via @OnDeck