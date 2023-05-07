Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

VAIO has been making PCs since the company spun out from Sony in 2014. For the most part the company has focused on Windows laptops sold in its home country of Japan and beyond. But now VAIO has unveiled a 10.4 inch Android tablet called the VAIO TL10.

It’s available in Brazil for 1799 reais (about $363) and the tablet comes bundled with a 78-key keyboard case that connects to a set of pogo pins on the bottom of the tablet.

The tablet ships with Android 13 and has a solidly mid-range set of features including:

10.4 inch, 2000 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD display

Unisoc T616 processor (2 x ARM Cortex-76 cores, 6 x Cortex-A55 and Mali-G57MP1 graphics)

8GB LPDDR4x memory

128GB UFS storage

7,000 mAh battery

8MP rear and 5MP front cameras

Stereo speakers

3.5mm headset jack

microSD card reader

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

The tablet ships with 10W power adapter, but supports up to 18W fast charging when used with third-party USB-C charger. The VAIO TL10 measures 245 x 155 x 8mm (9.6″ x 6.1″ x 0.3″) and weighs 520 grams (1.1 pounds).

While it’s kind of interesting to see VAIO branching out beyond PCs, this isn’t the company’s first Android device. VAIO launched an Android phone in Japan in 2015, but it appears to have been a rebranded version of an existing device. I wouldn’t be surprised if the VAIO TL10 also appears to be a third-party product with the VAIO name tacked onto the version sold in Brazil.

There’s no word on if or when the VAIO TL10 will be available in other markets.

via Phablet.jp and Canaltech.com.br