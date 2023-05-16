Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

UPERFECT is a company that’s been on my radar for the last few years thanks to its laptop docks that effectively let you use a smartphone as if it were a laptop. But the company also sells portable monitors in a wide range of sizes and resolutions.

Now the company has introduced something new: The UPERFECT UStation Delta is a dual-screen portable monitor that stacks two 15.6 inch full HD displays vertically. The screens fold up like a laptop when you’re not using them, making the system relatively easy to transport.

With a list price of $630, the UStation Delta is rather expensive for a portable display. But customers who pre-order this week can save $200 by using the the coupon UStationΔ200. UPERFECT says orders should begin shipping in late June, 2023.

Each display is a 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD display with a 60 Hz refresh rate, 72% sRGB color gamut and up to 250 nits brightness.

Keep in mind that this portable dual-display system is just a display. There’s no touchscreen, speaker, or keyboard. This isn’t a laptop dock or standalone device. It’s two displays, stacked vertically with support for adjustable angles. And it’s meant to display content from your laptop, desktop, phone, tablet, or other devices.

Inputs include two mini HDMI ports and two USB Type-C ports (for power and data), and UPERFECT says the system will ship with:

2 x USB Type-C to Type-C cables

2 x mini HDMI to HDMI cables

2 x USB Type-C to Type-A cables

The dual screen monitor has a 10,800 mAh battery that UPERFECT says offers around 3 to 4 hours of battery life. It takes another 3-4 hours to fully recharge the battery.

Measuring 358 x 221 x 22mm (14.1″ x 8.7″ x 0.9″) and weighing 1.55 kg (3.4 pounds), the UStation Delta is about the size and shape as a laptop. But odds are that you’re not going to want to prop it down on a table like a laptop, because the lower screen would be hard to view in that position. So there’s a built-in kickstand that allows you to adjust the angle of the lower screen, while positioning the upper display at a comfortable viewing level.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen this kind of dual-screen monitor with two horizontal screens stacked vertically: last year Mobile Pixels introduced the Geminos dual-screen monitor with two 24 inch displays. That 20-pound beast isn’t exactly portable though. It’s designed to be installed on a desk and stay there.