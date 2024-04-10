The largest ISPs (Internet Service Providers) in the United States are now showing broadband “nutrition labels” that make it easier to compare plans. The move comes a year and a half after the US Federal Communications Commission adopted rules requiring major ISPs to add these labels by April 10, 2024.

Basically, these new boxes list prices and fees in a format that looks similar to the nutrition labels you find on most packaged food items sold in the US, which is where the nickname comes from.

For the most part, the information on these labels isn’t new. But by putting it in a standard format and making it available at the point of purchase, it should now be easier for potential customers to compare a provider’s various plans, or comparison-shop between providers… assuming you actually have a choice of providers in your region.

The rules also require ISPs to show “typical” download and upload speeds rather than the fastest possible speeds, which may give you a better idea of what to expect. Carriers also now have to disclose whether prices represent a discounted price for new customers and how long that discount will last – something that hasn’t always been easy to find.

One thing to keep in mind is that today is the deadline for ISPs with over 100,000 subscribers, but smaller ISPs have until October 10th to begin showing the Broadband Facts labels, so you may not see them everywhere just yet.

via FCC

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.