The URVE Board Pi is a single-board computer that’s the same size as a Raspberry Pi 4 Model B. But this little computer has a few features that the Raspberry Pi does not, including an M.2 connector for SATA storage or other accessories, Power over Ethernet support, a built-in microphone, and support for an RTC battery.

Available now for $90, the board is powered by a Rockchip RK3566 processor and features 2GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 8GB of eMMC flash storage.

The RK3566 processor features four ARM Cortex-A55 CPU core with speeds up to 1.8 GHz, Mali-G52 graphics and a neural processing unit that delivers up to 0.8 TOPS of AI performance. It’s not exactly a speed demon, but it should be good enough for basic tasks. URVE says the board supports Android 11 or Debian 11 operating systems.

Ports include:

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x USB Type-C (for 5V/2A power input and/or debugging)

1 x USB 3.0 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-C

1 x microSD card reader

1 x 3.5mm audio combo jack

There’s also support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connectivity, a 40-pin header for GPIO, UART, I2C, SPI, and PWM, a MIPI-DSI/LVDS display connector, and a MIPI-CSI camera connector.

