Chinese electronics company Xiaomi sells a wide range of products including laptops, tablets, media streamers, wireless earbuds, and smart home gadgets. But the company first made a global name for itself with a line of smartphones featuring premium specs and design.

Not everyone is in the market for a flagship phone though, so the company also launched the Redmi line of budget smartphones in 2014. Now it looks like the Redmi line is growing to include tablets.

FCC.gov

An unannounced Redmi Tablet showed up at the FCC website this week. Few details are confirmed at this point, other than that the device is a Redmi-branded tablet with support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth, a 7800 mAh battery, front and rear cameras, and what looks like confirmation that there will be at least three memory/storage configurations:

  • 3GB RAM / 64GB storage
  • 4GB RAM / 64GB storage
  • 6GB RAM / 128GB storage

There’s no word on how much the Redmi Tablet will cost, what countries it will be available in (just because it’s listed at the US Federal Communication Commission’s website doesn’t mean it will be sold in the US), or when it will ship. But it’s unlikely to hit the streets until September or October.

Documents suggest it will ship with MIUI 13, which is Xiaomi’s version of Android 13. And while Google has been releasing preview builds of that operating system for months, the company isn’t expected to release the stable version of Android 13 until this fall.

via Pricebaba and MySmartPrice

