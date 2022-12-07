AAEON’s latest entry in the UP Board line of single-board computers is a compact board with support for up to a 12-core, 16-thread Intel Alder Lake-P processor, up to 32GB of RAM, and support for up to two PCIe Gen 4 SSDs, and plenty of networking and connectivity options.

But while it’d be easy to think of the UP Xtreme i12 as an Intel NUC-like mini PC, it’s positioned as a developer board with features including a 40-pin header that lets you connect some Raspberry Pi-compatible HATs.

The board is powered by a 28-watt laptop-class processor which is soldered to the motherboard, and AAEON says processor options include Intel Celeron 7305E, Core i3-1220PE, Core i5-1250PE, and Core i7-1270PE. The LPDDR5 4800 MHz memory is also soldered to the board.

But storage and wireless capabilities are user customizable. There are two M.2 2280 slots that can be used for solid state drives, and M.2 2230 E and 3052 B-key connectors for WiFi 6 and/or 5G cellular cards.

Ports include:

1 x HDMI 2.0b

1 x DisplayPort 1.4a

1 x eDP 1.4b

1 x USB 4.0 Type-C

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

2 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet

The board officially supports Windows 10 Enterprise 2021 LTSC and Ubuntu 22.04, but since it has TPM 2.0 security, I can’t see why it wouldn’t support Windows 11 as well. And it should be able to run other Linux-based software as well. AAEON says Yocto support is also on the way.

The UP Xtreme i12 measures 120.35 x 122.5mm (4.74″ x 4.82″) and weighs 389 grams (14 ounces).

So far it looks like AAEON is taking orders for a few models including Celeron and Core i3 configurations with 8GB of RAM or Core i5 and Core i7 models with 16GB of RAM. But you’ll need to contact the company for a quote.

press release via @AAEON