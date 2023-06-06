The UP Squared i12 is a compact computer board that’s not much larger than a Raspberry Pi Model B. But instead of a low-power ARM-based processor, the UP Squared i12 supports up to a 28-watt Intel Alder Lake-P processor.

It’s the latest in a line of UP boards from Asus subsidiary AAEON, and it’s a smaller (and most likely cheaper) alternative to the UP Xtreme i12 that launched late last year.

The new model features the same processor options and storage capabilities and has some of the same I/O features including a Raspberry Pi-like 40-pin GPIO header. But the UP Squared i12 is smaller than the Xtreme i12, has fewer ports, and less memory.

The UP Squared i12 measures 90 x 86mm (about 3.5″ x 3.4″) and comes with a 12th-gen Intel Embedded processor, with options including:

Intel Core i7-1270PE (28W)

Intel Core i5-1250PE (28W)

Intel Core i3-1220PE (28W)

Intel Celeron 7305E (15W)

AAEON equips the board with 8GB of LPDDR5 memory (although it looks like it may support up to 16GB), and for storage, there’s an M.2 2280 slot with support for a PCIe Gen 4 x4 SSD and a connector for a SATA 3 hard drive or SSD.

There’s also an M.2 2230 E-Key for a wireless card.

Ports include:

1 x HDMI 1.4b

1 x DisplayPort 1.2

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (with DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x Gigabit Ethernet (RTL8111H)

Other features include a MIPI-CSI camera connector, TPM 2.0, and a 12V DC power input.

AAEON says the system can power up to three 4K displays simultaneously, and the company is positioning the board as a solution for retail, healthcare, or robotics applications as well as a solution for machine vision thanks to the MIPI-CSI camera support.

There’s no word yet on how much the new board will cost, but prices start at $399 for an UP Xtreme i12. It’s likely that the new UP Squared i12 will be at least a little cheaper.

via MiniMachines

