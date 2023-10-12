The new UP 7000 Edge is a small computer with a fanless design, an Intel Alder Lake-N processor, and support for up to 8GB of LPDDR5 memory and 64GB of eMMC storage.
It measures just 92 x 64 x 45mm (3.6″ x 2.5″ x 1.8″), but the little computer supports Windows, Ubuntu, and other operating systems.
AAEON offers five different processor, memory, and storage configurations:
- Intel Processor N200 / 8GB / 64GB
- Intel Processor N100 / 8GB / 64GB
- Intel Processor N100 / 4GB / 32GB
- Intel Processor N97 / 8GB / 64GB
- Intel Processor N50 / 4GB / 32GB
Each model has an HDMI 1.4b port, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port (Realtek RTL8111H CG), and a 12V/5A DC power input, but no onboard WiFi or Bluetooth.
Since the company is positioning the UP 7000 Edge as a system for professional applications including “industrial automation, digital signage, and various other applications,” it probably won’t be sold through retail channels, and you’ll have to contact AAEON for a quote if you want to know how much it costs.
But it’s the latest in a line of UP 7000 series products with Alder Lake-N processors from the company. This spring AAEON launched the UP Squared Pro 7000 single-board computer with support for up to an Intel Core i3-N305 processor, and this summer the company launched a smaller, Raspberry Pi-shaped UP 7000 with up to an Intel N100 chip.
via LinuxGizmos and press release