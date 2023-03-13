Google’s next mid-range phone hasn’t been announced yet, but details about the upcoming Pixel 7a have been leaking for a while. Now Vietnamese website Zing News has posted what are allegedly a set of hands-on pictures showing a pre-release version of the phone in action.

According to the site, the phone was usable for a few days before it was locked by Google, so in addition to the phone’s design, it’s possible to confirm some of its specifications. Just keep in mind that nothing’s official until Google actually launches the phone though – there’s no way to know for sure if these photos are legit or if Google’s plans have changed since the alleged prototype was made.

That said, what we’re looking at appears to be a phone that borrows heavily from the design language of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. There’s a similar camera strip across the back of the phone, in this case with two cameras, which are expected to include a primary camera and an ultrawide camera.

The phone is said to have a 6.1 inch display with a hole-punch cut out for the selfie camera, an aluminum frame, and a glossy back cover (aside from the camera strip, which has a matte finish).

On the bottom of the phone there’s a USB Type-C port and speakers. And on the side there are power and volume buttons plus a SIM card slot.

The phone is said to have 8GB of LPDDR5 memory and 128GB of storage and two 12MP rear cameras… which conflicts with some of the leaks we’d previously seen, which had indicated that the primary camera could have a 64MP image sensor.

That said, the hands-on photos allegedly show a prototype designed to let developers test their apps on Google’s latest phone, so it’s possible that some specs or features could be different if and when Google makes the Pixel 7a available to the public.

