DFRobot’s new UNIHIKER is a single-board computer that could be used for a wide variety of hardware and software prototyping projects. It’s basically a small computer with an ARM-based processor, a Debian-based GNU/Linux operating system pre-installed, support for WiFi and Bluetooth, and a bunch of sensors. It also comes with a 2.8 inch touchscreen display.

The UNIHIKER is available now for $80.

As you might expect for a device with that price tag, the UNIHIKER isn’t a spectacularly powerful device. It has a 1.2 GHz ARM Cortex-A35 processor, just 512MB of RAM and 16GB of flash storage.

The display is a 2.8 inch, 240 x 320 pixel screen. And wireless capabilities top out at WiFi 4 and Bluetooth 4.0.

But the device is versatile. The company says it can be used for smart home systems, robotics, or a mobile device (if you connect an external battery pack).

The 83 x 52 x 13mm (3.3″ x 2″ x 0.5″) board is hair smaller than a Raspberry Pi 4 Model B, but in addition to a touchscreen display, it has sensors that include an accelerometer, gyroscope, and light sensor, a microphone, LED light, buzzer, and a GD32VF103 microcontroller that acts as a co-processor for interacting with “a variety of analog/digital/I2C/UART/SPI sensors and actuators.”

DFRobot says the board also has a built-in IoT service with support for storing data on device using the MQTT protocol.

The UNIHKER board also has a microSD card reader, edge connector, and USB Type-A and Type-B ports. It’s designed to draw power from 5V/2A USB-C power adapters.

You can find additional documentation, software, and more information at the UNIHIKER Wiki.

