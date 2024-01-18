Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purcahse after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

A few months after launching the Unihertz Tank 3 rugged smartphone with a massive 23,800 mAh battery, Unihertz has unveiled a new model that’s significantly smaller and cheaper. But the Unihertz Tank Mini 1 keeps some of the rugged, outdoorsy features.

The new smartphone has a 4.3 inch display and a rugged body with an 800 lumen flashlight and a 40 meter laser rangefinder built in. According to the product page on AliExpress, customers will be able to order the phone for $200 and up between January 25 and January 31.

That store listing is a little confusing though, because it looks like you can already buy the phone, but you’ll have to pay $500 and wait until February 20 for it to ship.

But let’s be honest, I’m not writing about this phone because I think anyone should buy it. I’m writing about it because it’s weird.

The Tank Mini 1’s rugged body means that it’s thicker than most modern smartphones, at 23mm (about 0.9 inches) thick. But thanks to its small screen, the phone is still pretty easy to fit in a pocket. And the 240 gram smartphone is a lot smaller than the Tank 3, which measure 31mm (1.2 inches) thick and weighs 666 grams (1.47 pounds).

Unihertz still manages to pack a 5,800 mAh battery in the Tank Mini 1, and the phone’s chunky body is rater IP68 for dust and water resistance. It’s also said to offer some protection against falls or shocks.

The phone’s 4.3 inch screen is an IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1200 x 540 pixels and support for up to 500 nits brightness. Other specs include a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, 12GB of LPDDR4x memory, 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage, and support for 4G LTE.

The Tank Mini 1 has a 100MP rear camera and a 32MP front-facing camera, support for microSD cards up to 1TB, and a USB-C port with support for 33W fast charging.

It ships with Android 13, and the company offers no promises that it’ll ever receive a software update.

press release via Phablet.jp and NotebookCheck

